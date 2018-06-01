Blackbeard pirate festival returns to Hampton

HAMPTON Va,- Once a year visitors from all over the country enjoy the sights and sounds of 18th century Hampton overrun by pirates.

Hampton’s waterfront comes alive with dozens of pirate re-enactors, costumed in historically accurate garb, who transform today’s Hampton into the busy seaport of yesterday.

Led by Blackbeard the Pirate himself, re-enactors help visitors step back in time and re-live the history and legends of 1718 Hampton.

The Festival offers a variety of children’s activities, live musical entertainment, fireworks, period vendors, arts and crafts, and much more!

The festival kicks off on Saturday, June 2nd from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday, June 3rd from noon to 6 pm.

All day access wrist bands are available for $5.

For more information you can visit Hampton’s website here.