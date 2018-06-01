Accused intruder at Virginia Beach Elementary School back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The man accused of trespassing at a Virginia Beach Elementary school will be in a Virginia Beach courtroom today.

Joseph Miller was arrested on Tuesday after police say he walked into Thalia Elementary School. According to police, Miller was not armed and made his way to the school's gym while parents were dropping their children off at school.

The school district and police have not commented on how Miller was able to gain access to the school, but say once staff noticed him, police were called and the school was placed on lockdown.

Police took Miller into custody after he was found in the gym alone. He was not armed.

Miller has been charged with trespassing at a school and disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors. Miller's bond hearing will be only for the trespassing at school charge.