Virginia Beach to offer free HIV testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the City of Virginia Beach will be offering free HIV testing to the community.

Virginia Beach’s Human Services Department is collaborating with EVMS and the Virginia HIV/AIDS Resource and Consultant Center for the testing, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing will be done at Virginia Beach’s Human Services Department located at 3432 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, one in seven people in the United States do not know they are HIV positive. HIV testing is a critical part of stopping the spread of the virus and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says testing should be a part of routine health care.

The test being given will take only about 15 minutes and requires a finger prick.

A panel of doctors and scientists recently recommended that all Americans between age 15 and 65 get tested for HIV, regardless of their risk of infection.

For more information, call (757) 385-0803.