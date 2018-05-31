Va. Beach woman arrested for DWI after crashing car in Walmart parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach arrested a 23-year-old woman for an alleged DWI after she crashed her car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Phoenix Drive back on May 17

According to police Christelle Ann Tidewell was charged with two counts of Assault & Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Destruction of Property, DWI, 2nd offense in 5 years, Reckless Driving – in a parking lot and Driving after forfeiture of license.

Tidewell is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

At the time of the incident, Virginia Beach Police told News 3 that the motorist, Tidewell, was suffering from a medical emergency.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of injuries the day of the incident were not released by police. Police also did not say who was injured, but did report that Tidewell allegedly hit other cars.

