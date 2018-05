NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Jason Dunham, a guided missile destroyer for the U.S. Navy, is set to depart Naval Station Norfolk on June 2.

According to the Navy, the deployment is part of the Navy’s regularly scheduled departures for the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

Information about where the Dunham is going or what it will be doing on deployment was not released.

