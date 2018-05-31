× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain chances but warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat, humidity, and rain chances… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog again this morning. We will see a mix of clouds through midday with mostly cloudy skies and rain again this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up early this afternoon. Severe weather is not likely but heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding. Highs will reach the mid 80s today but it will feel more like the low 90s. It will be muggy again with dew point values in the low 70s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will return to the low and mid 70s overnight and it will still be muggy.

Highs will warm to near 90 by Friday. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon with the high dew point. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through most of the day. Scattered showers and storms are possible by the evening hours. Severe weather is not likely but storms and heavy downpours are possible.

It will be warm and muggy again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms.

Cooler and less humid air moves in on Sunday. Highs will drop into the upper 70s with dew point values falling into the mid 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 31st

1962 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

Tropical Update

Alberto becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Alberto is centered about 20 miles WSW of Alpena, Michigan and moving NNE at 35 mph. This motion is expected to continue until it attempts to merge with an approaching frontal wave in southeast Ontario early this afternoon.

