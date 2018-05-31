ODU football’s anticipated home matchup with Virginia Tech gets a kickoff time

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion’s first-ever home contest with Virginia Tech will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Septmeber 22nd, at Foreman Field. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Hokies won the first all-time meeting between the two schools 38-0 last season in Blacksburg at Lane Stadium.

This will be the third ACC opponent the Monarchs have hosted, previously welcoming NC State in 2015, and North Carolina in 2017.

The Hokies and Monarchs are also currently scheduled to meet again in 2019, in addition to contests currently scheduled annually every year from 2022-31.

ODU opens the season up September 1st at Liberty, while Virginia Tech will host William & Mary