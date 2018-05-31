O’Connor Brewing issues recall after “off-flavors” detected

NORFOLK, Va. – O’Connor Brewing has issued a recall for its Fall 2017 Winter Pecan Porter.

The Norfolk-based brewery announced on Facebook Tuesday that its quality control team had detected “off-flavors” in the batch, and advised consumers who may have been home-aging any to return it to their tasting room for credit or exchange.

O’Connor describes the beer as “a traditional English-style porter infused with toasted pecans.” It was initially released on October 12.

