Local business holds “Create a New Kolache” contest, chance to win free breakfast for a year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Kolache Factory is holding a “Create a New Kolache” contest from May 21 to June 30 that could have you winning free breakfast for a year.

According to the company, they are looking for a new kolache flavor, and customers who submit the best idea will win a free kolache and drink every day for a year.

The local Kolache Factory in Hampton Roads is located in Virginia Beach on 460 South Independence Boulevard.

Five finalist will be chosen nationwide by the company, with a winner being chosen at the Kolache Olympics in Houston, Texas on July 10, 2018.

This year’s contest is the first time that the Kolache Factory is letting customers submit ideas. The Kolache Olympics usually only consist of employees who submit new flavor ideas at the annual event.

The Kolache Factory will pick two winning flavors – one from an employee and one from a customer who enters the online contest.

To learn more about the event and to submit an idea for the contest, click here.