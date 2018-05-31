Isle of Wight elementary school closed Friday due to air conditioning issues

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Carrollton Elementary School will be closed Friday because of air conditioning issues.

The principal released a message to parents Thursday afternoon:

“This is Bob Brennan, principal of Carrollton Elementary School, calling with important information for all of our families. The cooling water tower for our air conditioning system has failed, causing the building to be without air conditioning. As a result of Friday’s forecast for high temperature and humidity, Carrollton Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Friday, June 1. We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure students’ safety and comfort throughout today. We anticipate the repairs to be by completed by tomorrow night and we will resume normal operations on Monday. If you are concerned about the heat today, you may pick your child up early from school this afternoon. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”