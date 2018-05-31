How to win a year of kolaches for getting tastefully creative on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - We find out how one of the most popular kolaches is made and get insights how we can get creative and maybe win free kolaches for a full year.

Have an idea for what should be wrapped up inside this tasty treat? Enter online and if your idea gets noticed by the Kolache Factory chefs, you could be one of 5 national finalists. Find out more at kolachefactory.com/contest.

Kolache Factory Virginia Beach

460 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

(Near Mt. Trashmore)

kolachefactorytogo.com