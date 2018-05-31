How a new app and hands-free CPR could be a life-saving combo on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Almost 90 percent of caridac arrests are fatal. Experts say that survival odds would improve if CPR could be administered to victims quicker, even before rescue workers are able to get on scene.

To that end, starting June 1, Norfolk is joining other cities locally and around the country to participate in a new app that will help connect people in crisis to nearby citizens and first-responders that can help.

On the eve of the launch in Norfolk, and just in time for National CPR Week, we get a preview of PulsePoint (www.pulsepoint.org) and a quick lesson in how it helps with hands-only CPR.