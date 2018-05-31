Governor Northam addresses Hurricane Season, warning Hampton Roads residents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Hurricane Season begins June 1 and ends at the close of November.

On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam as well as local state and federal leaders addressed Hurricane Season and reminded residents how to best prepare for storms as well as how to respond when they hit.

Leaders also explained how they will work to help residents before, during and after bad weather.

They advise everyone to get prepared now. Have an emergency plan with your family and a bag packed with medications and necessary items in case of evacuation.

If a storm strikes, avoid downed power lines and flooded roads. Stay off the road to allow first responders to get to people in need quicker.

Most importantly, the governor urges everyone to KNOW YOUR ZONE. In an area like this, prone to flooding, it is crucial you know where your home, your kid’s school, your work all lie.

There are four zones: A, B, C and D. Each one is tailored with an evacuation route that fits that area. Though it may take 2-3 days to evacuate, should an emergency arise, this will allow people to pass through the area quickly and safely.

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicts we will have a near normal year, but could see more storms than 2017.

NOAA estimates 10-16 storms will be named, with 5-9 of them being hurricanes. Tornadoes are part of Hurricane Season, as are flooding, beach erosion and high winds.

One thing you can do that leaders reminded residents about Thursday is to be sure you have appropriate flood insurance set up to protect you and your home.

The Governor advises everyone to know your Evacuation Zone .

Click here to learn more about becoming flood ready and here for more information on what to include in your emergency plan.