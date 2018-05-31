First Warning Traffic – Bridge opening and road closures for Thursday
BRIDGE OPENING:
James River Bridge 8:00 AM
NORFOLK – Construction to Briefly Interrupt Light Rail Service in June and July
Construction on the new westbound exit ramp for Interstates 64 and 264 will briefly interrupt some weekend light rail service between Military Highway and Newtown Road in June and July.
The service interruptions will take place on the weekends of June 2-3, June 16-17, June 23-24 and potentially the weekend of June 30 to July 2. The work will not interfere with transit service during Norfolk Harborfest, scheduled for the weekend of June 8-10.
There will be no light rail service at Newtown Road during the four interruptions.
Westbound customers will take buses from Newtown to the Military Highway station and then board the train on the eastbound platform. Customers heading to Newtown Road, will exit the train at Military Highway and board a bus to Newtown Road.
The service interruptions will mean that customers who normally use Military Highway, Ingleside Road, or Ballentine Boulevard to travel westbound will board instead on the eastbound platform. Customers are urged to stay alert to train movement when catching the correct train.
Signs will be placed on the westbound platform directing customers to the eastbound platforms. Train operators will make announcements concerning their direction of travel. Trains will merge to the normal track after clearing Ballentine Station.
The shutdowns will begin at midnight Friday during each weekend. Normal service will resume 6 a.m. the following Monday. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled if necessary.
The bus transfer is expected to take between eight and nine minutes.
Road crews are making numerous changes to the interchange at Newtown Road including:
- Adding a second exit lane on I-64 West and widening the ramp from I-64 West to I-264 East,
- Introducing a new two-lane, collector – distributor road from I-64 to the Newtown Road interchange and
- Building a new two-lane flyover ramp from I-64 West tying into the existing I-264 East collector road.
As part of this work, a bridge must span a section of the light rail alignment where it runs parallel to Curlew Drive. In order the safely place the steel for this bridge, the power to that section of the rail system must be turned off, necessitating a bus bridge for customers using the trains.
The subsequent closings are needed to place metal deck pans in between girders.
For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com
I-264 West: Left lane closure from the Berkley Bridge westbound to the approach of the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morningUS 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS May 27 – June 2
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and single-lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, High Rise and James River bridges.
Bridges
Berkley Bridge, I-264
· Single-lane closures west between the Berkley Bridge and the Downtown Tunnel May 30-31, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17
· Single-lane closure south May 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
Segment II:
Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on May 29-June 2, as follows:
- I-64 east/west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east/west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east/west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east/west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
- Single-lane closure east May 29-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure west to Willoughby Bridge May 29-31, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Full ramp closure Terminal Ave. to I-664 south closed May 30-June 3, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT:
o June 1, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o June 2, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o June 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.:
o June 1, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o June 2, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o June 3, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264:
· I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed May 29-June 2, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Rd. 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 29-31. Detours for Newtown and Greenwich roads will be in place.
Other:
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Lane reductions and restricted movements through the intersection of Military Highway and Robin Hood Rd. from 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 4, and during the same hours the weekend of June 8-11. Detours will be in place. The on-ramp from northbound Military Highway to I-64 west will close for an estimated three weeks beginning as early as June 3. A detour will be in place.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.