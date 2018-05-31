× First Warning Forecast: Hot and steamy end to the work week

Showers and storms possible this evening. It will once again be a very mild night with lows in the low 70s. Patchy, dense fog will be possible Friday morning.

It is going to be a hot one to end the work week. Highs will soar into the low 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A weak cold front will move in late Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower or storm.

Better chances for more wet weather into the weekend. We are tracking some disturbances that will bring us some showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Drier and cooler to start the work week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Even cooler with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy.

Tonight: Overcast with patchy dense fog possible. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy dense fog. Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.