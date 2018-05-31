× First Warning Forecast: Hot And Humid

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A few showers popping up this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We will continue to see a chance for rain and storms through this evening. Severe weather is not likely but heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding once again. We’ll top off in the mid 80s today but it will feel more like the low 90s. It will be muggy again with dew point values in the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we will be dry with sunshine mixing in but we will see another chance for patchy, dense fog. By the afternoon highs will warm to the 90s. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon with the high dew point. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through most of the day. We will stay dry through the majority of the day until the late evening. We will get scattered showers and storms but severe weather is not likely.



It will be warm and muggy again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Cooler and less humid air moves in on Sunday. Highs will drop into the upper 70s with dew point values falling into the mid 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with another 50% chance of scattered showers.

Through next week we will gradually cool a bit below normal with rain chances sticking to 10-20% with plenty of sunshine.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 31st

1962 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

