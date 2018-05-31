Find out what’s cookin’ in the dairy aisle on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The average household makes 55 trips to the store a year and 44 include items from the dairy aisle. So we talk with chef and lifestyle expert Ceci Carmichael about the latest innovations in the dairy aisle – everything from appetizers and summer drinks to party menus and snacks on the go. For more information please visit www.EasyHomeMeals.com.