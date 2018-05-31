Chesapeake middle schooler finalist at National Spelling Bee

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 7th graders from Chesapeake is one of the country’s best young spellers, and will now get the chance to be crowned champ after reaching the National Spelling Bee finals on Wednesday.

Anson Cook, of Hugo A. Owens Middle School in Chesapeake, is one of 41 kids to be named a finalist of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is being hosted in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Anson will not only be competing against America’s brightest, but he will also be televised doing so on ESPN, which broadcasts the annual event.

According to his profile on the National Spelling Bee’s website, The 11-year-old’s favorite subject is math, favorite musician is J.S. Bach and his favorite food is sushi and ice cream.

Anson wasn’t the only one from the area to make is far in the spelling bee competition. 8th grader Elizabeth Muller of Cape Hatteras Secondary School made it all the way to Wednesday’s Preliminary round before being eliminated.

Part one of the finals will be at 10 a.m. Thursday on ESPN 2, followed by part two at 8:30 p.m.on ESPN.