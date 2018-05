VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy are currently working to restore power to at least 530 Virginia Beach residents.

Virginia Beach Police tell News 3 to avoid the 3000 block of Indian River Road between North Landing Road and Sumter Drive due to power lines down.

According to Dominion Energy, the outage is caused by a vehicle accident that occurred. Power is expected to be restored between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday.

