Car accident causes morning power outages in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy restored power to at least 530 Virginia Beach residents on Thursday after a car crashed into a power pole early in the morning.

Virginia Beach Police asked for residents to avoid the 3000 block of Indian River Road between North Landing Road and Sumter Drive due to power lines down.

Dominion Energy confirmed that the outage was caused by a vehicle accident that occurred.

There is no further information at this moment.

Road closed power lines down. Avoid 3000 blk Indian River Rd between N Landing Rd and Sumter Drive. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2018