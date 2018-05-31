Arkansas mother arrested after 1-month-old daughter found dead in dryer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death on her infant daughter, according to WREG.

Neal was arrested after deputies found the infant dead at a mobile home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder,

“I’m shocked, like, how could you do that to a baby? That’s sad," said Ashtyn Hayse, who lives nearby.

Two of baby Caseleigh's aunts told WREG the infant's father found his daughter dead inside a dryer.

They said both he and Neal were initially arrested, but that charges against him were later dropped.

Neal has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Family said Neal has four remaining children.

The sheriff's office didn't specify how Caseleigh died but said her body was being to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.