ADT says dozens of customers are falling victim to deceptive sales practices

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. - ADT Protection One national security company said dozens of customers are falling victim to deceptive sales practices.

The company claims other security companies are knocking on doors and making false statement about them.

Resident Judy Young told News 3's Aleah Hordges that a sales representative from another security company came to her home in March.

"They were going up and down the street knocking on doors," she said.

Young said she was given a check for around $700 to get out of her contract with ADT.

"I liked my old company," Young added. "They were helpful when I needed some information and I really disliked the business practices of the fella that came by here."

She believes the representative deliberately confused her and now wants out of the new contract.

ADT said start up companies are using deceptive sales tactics to target their customers.

"To steal the customer away and the customer has two contracts or didn't know that they truly have this other contract and thinking we're out of business," ADT area general manager Bill Conner said.

ADT said they will call and make an appointment rather than do a cold door knock at someone's home.

They also recommend to know exactly who you're talking to.

"Show me your badge, show me your credentials," Connor continued. "We have DCGS compliance in this state so you have to have a license to be able to sell security."

The sales representative who approached Judy left a contact number.

News 3 called for comment and the company said that door knocking is a marketing tool they typically use and all sales made were done legitimately, but Young said she still feels differently.

"I've done two things and that's let someone come in the house and sell me something and I have regretted the heck out of both of them," she replied.

