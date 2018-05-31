A local program helping visually impaired students experience theatre on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - Dramatically Able is a drama and theater program presented by Access Virginia (www.accessvirginia.info) for students in 5th to 12th grade who are blind or visually impaired. We find out the inspiration behind the project and how it is helping local students.
