What to know before bringing your dog to the beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Summer’s almost here and humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy a trip to the beach.

Many dog owners like to bring their pups to the Oceanfront for a good time, but their are rules they must follow to ensure the safety and enjoyment of other beachgoers.

The City of Virginia Beach has an “animals on the beach code” for the summer beach season, which is effect from 6 p.m. on the Friday before Memorial Day through 6 p.m. Labor Day each year.

In short: Dogs are only allowed on the boardwalk between 6-10 a.m., and only if they’re on a leash. They’re allowed on the beaches south of 42nd Street (not the boardwalk area) between the hours of 6 p.m .and 10 a.m. if leashed or under the control of an owner.

Owners must also scoop the poop when nature calls! Pick up your dog’s waste and dispose of it in the proper receptacle.

All public access ways to the beach have signs reminding you of the rules if you forget!

Click here to read all the provisions of the city code.