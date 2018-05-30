× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain chances continue

More rain and heating up… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog for your morning drive. Several locations are seeing visibility less than 1 mile. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain again today. On and off showers will fire up by midday with pockets of heavy rain and storms. Severe weather is not likely but heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding. Highs will reach the low 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be muggy again today with dew point values in the low 70s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s overnight and it will still be muggy.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Thursday. Again, severe weather is not expected but storms and heavy downpours are possible. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s and dew point values will remain in the low 70s.

Highs will warm to near 90 by Friday. It will feel even warmer with the high dew point. Rain chances will become more scattered for the end of the week and some sunshine will try to mix in.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 30th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Central Virginia

Tropical Update

The center of Alberto is moving through western Kentucky. Tropical Depression Alberto is centered about 55 miles SSW of Evansville, Indiana and moving north at 15 mph. This motion is expected to become more NNE with some further acceleration today and tomorrow as it moves up the Wabash River Valley and through the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Minimal change in strength is expected on Wednesday. Some slight weakening is possible on Thursday.

