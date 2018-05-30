USGS: Please don’t roast marshmallows over Kilauea

HONOLULU – It’s officially barbecue season, though one place you shouldn’t plan on making s’mores is over the lava-spurting Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island.

It’s hard to believe the US Geological Survey should have to say this, but the agency issued just such a warning Monday after one curious guy posed an eyebrow-raising question, USA Today reports. That query: “Is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you had a long enough stick, that is? Or would the resulting marshmallows be poisonous?”

The short answer from the USGS Volcanoes handle: “Erm … we’re going to have to say no, that’s not safe.”

Then, an elaboration: “If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction.” A final warning: “Please don’t try!”

CNN answers the larger question of whether it’s safe to be in Hawaii at all right now. (The “vog” over the Big Island is creating amazing sunsets.)

More From Newser: