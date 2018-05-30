Topgolf to celebrate Women’s Golf Day with free instruction and networking event

Posted 9:40 pm, May 30, 2018, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – According to a recent report by the National Golf Foundation, women make up only 24 percent of traditional golfers and approximately 32 percent of all Topgolf players. Topgolf wants to change that.

Photo: Topgolf

The golfing entertainment venue will celebrate Women’s Golf Day at its 37 U.S. venues – including the one in Virginia Beach – on Tuesday, June 5 by hosting a free golf instruction and networking event for women.

The one hour of instruction will include:

  • 10 minutes of warm-up and reviewing the basics (grip, stance, posture, wedges, irons and woods)
  • 40 minutes of drill stations (individuals to work as two-person teams)
  • 10 minutes of introduction to competition, where instructors will direct participants in how to use their newly-learned skills to play Topgolf games

The event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. There is a maximum of 12 women per class.

Topgolf is located at 5444 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

Click here to register. 