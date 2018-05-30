Topgolf to celebrate Women’s Golf Day with free instruction and networking event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – According to a recent report by the National Golf Foundation, women make up only 24 percent of traditional golfers and approximately 32 percent of all Topgolf players. Topgolf wants to change that.

The golfing entertainment venue will celebrate Women’s Golf Day at its 37 U.S. venues – including the one in Virginia Beach – on Tuesday, June 5 by hosting a free golf instruction and networking event for women.

The one hour of instruction will include:

10 minutes of warm-up and reviewing the basics (grip, stance, posture, wedges, irons and woods)

40 minutes of drill stations (individuals to work as two-person teams)

10 minutes of introduction to competition, where instructors will direct participants in how to use their newly-learned skills to play Topgolf games

The event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. There is a maximum of 12 women per class.

Topgolf is located at 5444 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

Click here to register.