Swimming advisory issued for two sections of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Department of Health issued a swimming and wading advisory for two sections of Virginia Beach Wednesday.

Chesapeake Beach/Lesner Bridge East Beach from Mortons Road to Starfish Road and the resort area of Croatan Beach from 8th Street to Aqua Lane are currently under the advisory.

The advisory was issued due to bacteria results that exceeded safe levels. Signs will be posted on the beach to alert the public of the advisories.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.