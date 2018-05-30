Swimming advisory issued for Captain’s Quarters Park

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory Wednesday for the beach at Captain’s Quarters Park at 800 Little Bay Avenue in Ocean View.

The advisory was issued due to bacteria results that exceeded safe levels. Signs have been posted at the beach to alert the public of the advisories.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.