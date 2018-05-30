Man guilty of killing Virginia Beach high school senior to be sentenced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man who admitted to killing an 18-year-old woman in Virginia Beach is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Ethan Torres is charged with second degree murder.

Torres was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting last year, but is being tried as an adult.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the death of Sidea Griffin.

Police told News 3 Torres showed up to meet Griffin’s boyfriend hoping to buy marijuana but he showed up without money.

When Griffin and her boyfriend were driving away, police said Torres shot into their car.

Griffin was struck by a bullet and died.

She was a Kempsville High School senior, just months away from graduating.

