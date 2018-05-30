Hampton Police investigating armed convenience store robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Little E’s Convenience Store in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene Tuesday night at around 9 p.m. The suspect entered the business and displayed a firearm, then fled on foot into an alleyway behind the business towards East Pembroke Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between 5’10” and 6′, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a blue and white bandana, a black and grey jacket and black pants.

If you or someone you know has information that can assist police, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.