First Warning Forecast: Rainy And Muggy Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Light, spotty showers are starting to fall in parts of northeastern North Carolina this afternoon. Showers will switch to spots of heavy rain and storms this evening. Severe weather is not likely but heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding. Highs will reach the low 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be muggy again today with dew point values in the mid 70s.

We are tracking a chance of rain every day this week with no day being a total washout. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Thursday. Again, severe weather is not expected but storms and heavy downpours are possible. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s and dew point values will remain in the low 70s.

Highs will warm to near or above 90 by Friday. It will feel even warmer with the high dew point. Rain chances will become more scattered for the end of the week with only a 30% chance and some sunshine will try to mix in.

We will still see a 40-50% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday but we will be in the mid 80s Saturday and dropping to the mid 70s Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 30th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Central Virginia

