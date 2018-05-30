DriveERT pay by plate customers can receive an E-ZPass with $35 toll credit on June 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Any Pay by Plate customer who pays their owed DriveERT account balance in person will receive an E-ZPass transponder with $35 in pre-paid tolls on Friday, June 1.

The one-day offer is valid only for Pay by Plate customers with an outstanding DriveERT account balance.

If you are an E-ZPass holder who received a Pay by Plate statement as a result of having a negative E-ZPass account balance, you are eligible to receive an E-ZPass Reload Card with $10.

To get the offer, customers can visit the DriveERT customer care center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The care center is located at 700 Port Centre Parkway in Portsmouth.