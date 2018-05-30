Chesapeake Police need help identifying robbery suspects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake need help from the community to identify robbery suspects wanted in connection to two robberies at the same Circle D convenience store.

The first robbery happened May 11, 2018. According to police, two men wearing traffic vests went into the store on Great Bridge Blvd. and robbed it at gunpoint, getting away with about $10,000.

The second robbery took place two weeks later on May 25, 2018. A man armed with a black assault-style rifle robbed the store of more than $10,000. He was dressed all in black and wearing a black Puma backpack and orange and black shoes.

It’s unclear if the two robberies are connected.

