Bond hearing Wednesday for man accused in Norfolk child's death

NORFOLK, Va. – A man accused in the death of an 11-year-old Norfolk girl is hoping to get out of jail.

Demont Harris has a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, Norfolk Police found 11-year-old Heaven Watkins dead inside a home on Balview Avenue in Oceanview.

The medical examiner told us Watkins died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Harris and Latoya Smith, the child’s mother, are charged with second degree murder.

Smith’s bond was denied last week.

During that hearing the prosecution told the court Harris allegedly held Heaven’s hand under scolding hot water as punishment, burning her.

The judge decided Heaven’s mother should not be out in the community because she never blew the whistle on the alleged abuse.

