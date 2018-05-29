Williamsburg gas station clerk assaulted during attempted armed robbery

WILLIAMSBURG., Va. – A gas station clerk was assaulted Monday during an attempted armed robbery.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located in the 1800 block of Pocahontas Trail.

Police said the store clerk was physically assaulted by both suspects.

Nothing was taken from the store and the suspects fled on foot so police are still looking for them.

The suspects are described by police as a black male 5’10”, 18-25 years old, 185 -200 pounds wearing a pull over shirt and khaki pants. He was wearing a blue bandanna over his face and displayed a dark handgun to the store clerk. The second suspect is a black male, 5’10”, 18-25 years old, 200 – 220 pounds. He was wearing a purple hoody over his head and a blue bandanna over his face. He did not have a handgun, according to police.

If you have information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.