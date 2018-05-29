Volunteers needed for annual Clean the Bay Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is in need of volunteers to clean up litter along waterways for their annual Clean the Bay Day.

The cleanup is Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at sites across Virginia. In Hampton Roads, there is a need for more volunteers in Suffolk, Newport News, Portsmouth and Hampton.

Volunteers have until midnight on Wednesday, May 30 to sign up for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) annual shoreline cleanup.

Last year, about 6,000 volunteers participated in Clean the Bay Day at 250 sites, on foot and in boats, removing approximately 100,000 pounds of litter and debris along 450 miles of shoreline.

Online registration to a cleanup at one of the participating state parks includes free entry to the park the day of the event. You can register for it ahead of time at cbf.org/clean.