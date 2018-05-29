× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days of rain this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Soggy, warm, and muggy… Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain again today. On and off showers will continue through the day with pockets of heavy rain and storms. Severe weather is not likely but heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding. Showers will generally move from SSW to NNE, from North Carolina into Virginia. Highs will return to the low 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be muggy again today with dew point values in the low 70s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will drop to near 70 overnight and it will still be muggy.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday. Again, severe weather is not expected but storms and heavy downpours are possible. Highs will return to the low 80s and dew point values will remain in the low 70s.

Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Thursday and to near 90 by Friday. It will feel even warmer with the high dew point. Rain chances will become more scattered for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 29th

1973 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co, Chowan Co, F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

1984 F2 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

The center of Alberto is moving through central Alabama. Subtropical Depression Alberto is centered about 30 miles west of Montgomery, Alabama and moving NNW at 13 mph. A faster north to NNW motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will move over central and northern Alabama through this morning. The system is forecast to move over the Tennessee Valley later today and into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast as Alberto moves farther inland, and the system is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday evening.

4:00 AM CDT Tue May 29

Location: 32.3°N 86.8°W

Moving: NNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

