Suffolk man wanted for child neglect after 2-year-old found unattended outside home

SUFFOLK, Va. – An active warrant is on file for a Suffolk man after a two-year-old boy was found alone outside a home Sunday, the Suffolk Police Department said.

19-year-old Deomari Volante Beamon is wanted for Abuse and Neglect of Children – Reckless Disregard.

Shortly after midnight on May 27 while officers were responding to a disturbance call on Reno Street, someone who drove by in a vehicle told them that there was an unaccompanied child crying in the street in the 400 block of Boat Street.

The officers responded to the area to find a two-year-old boy wearing a diaper standing in the driveway. The boy was not injured.

After knocking on the door and trying to wake up the residents of the home, authorities determined that the child’s father was supposed to have been watching the child but left the home.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident, and another family member took the child into their custody.

