Red Robin offering teachers free burger, fries to celebrate end of school year

Red Robin wants to make sure it stays at the top of its class!

To celebrate the end of the school year, the restaurant is thanking teachers everywhere by giving educators a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on dine-in and to-go orders on Tuesday, June 5.

All teachers and school administrators who visit participating Red Robin restaurants must present a valid school ID to redeem the offer. Eligible guests can choose from one of five Tavern Double Burgers and will receive free refills on fries at no extra charge. No purchase is necessary.

In addition to the “Teachers Eat Free” offer on June 5, teachers who sign up for the Red Robin Royalty loyalty rewards program can take advantage of exclusive offers redeemable at Red Robin restaurants throughout the year. New members can join the program anytime by texting “TEACHER” and their email address at 98666.

Click here for more information.