Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More heat, more humidity and more storms

The cold front that brought us showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day will be moving back north over the next few days as a warm front bringing us – you guessed it – more showers and thunderstorms.

We are not expecting a lot of wet weather for your Wednesday morning commute.

But do look out for areas of dense fog. More showers and thunderstorms will roll in in the afternoon and evening hours. Expect high temperatures on Wednesday in the lower 80s.

Warmer and stormier weather arrives on Thursday. We have a 50% chance for storms, mainly in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Friday brings even hotter weather with high temperatures near 90°, but lower rain chances.

Expect a 30% chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms.

And the hot and stormy pattern continues on Saturday.

However, a strong cold front will cross the region on Sunday.

It will bring more showers and thunderstorms but also milder weather as we head into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1973 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co, Chowan Co, F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

1984 F2 Tornado: Chesapeake

