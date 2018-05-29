Opening Knight: Vegas beats Capitals in game one of NHL’s Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Golden Knights strike first in their first Stanley Cup Final – in their first season as an NHL franchise.

Tomas Nosek’s goal broke a 4-4 tie midway through the third period, propelling the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-4 victory vs. the Washington Capitals in game one of the best of seven Stanley Cup Final Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in the back-and-forth affair. Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and Tom Wilson provided the offense for Washington, playing in its first Cup Final since 1998.

The game two winner has gone on to win the last six Stanley Cups and 61 of 78 overall. Game two is Wednesday in Vegas.