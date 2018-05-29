ODU’s Zach Rutherford delivers record-matching minor league performance

BOWLING GREEN, KY – As he approaches the one year mark of his professional career, former Old Dominion baseball standout Zach Rutherford enjoyed a career-best game Monday for Tampa Bay’s Class A affiliate.

Rutherford, the Rays’ sixth round pick in last June’s Major League Baseball Draft, slugged a pair of home runs as part of a 5-for-5 afternoon that included a career-high six RBIs – tallies that all match Bowling Green Hot Rods’ franchise records.

“It was pretty awesome to be part of,” Rutherford, the Western Branch High School alumnus, told MiLB.com. “Guys up and down our lineup were swinging really well. We had several guys with three or four hits. It was just really cool to see a team swing like that together.” Bowling Green won the game, 14-1.

For the season, Rutherford is hitting .327 – the fourth highest mark in the Midwest League.