ODU men’s hoops signs 7-foot center as graduate transfer

NORFOLK, Va. – ER3 is the big “one” for Old Dominion.

After 6′ 10″ forward Trey Porter transferred to Nevada for his final season of eligibility, the ODU men’s basketball team needed a big man. Tuesday, it landed one.

Elbert Robinson III, LSU’s former 7′ 1″ center, signed with the Monarchs as a graduate transfer. He will be immediately eligible this upcoming season and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Robinson III played in 56 games during three seasons at LSU. He did not play last season (2017-18) due to medical reasons. However, he remained in school and earned his degree – which is why he’s classified as a graduate transfer and is not required to sit out one season per NCAA transfer rules.

His best statistical season in Baton Rouge came in 2015-16, his sophomore campaign. In 23 contests, the Texas native (Lakeview Centennial High School) averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Elbert to the Monarch Family,” said ODU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones. “Throughout the entire recruiting process, the thing that impressed me the most was his motivation to finish his career on a positive note. ‘E’ can’t wait to get to work!”

Robinson was the No. 60 rated player in the class of 2014 by ESPN. He played at NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp and was named to the 5A All-State Team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

During his senior season at Lakeview Centennial High School, he averaged 11.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game, earning District MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors.