Norfolk Police investigating three commercial robberies that are possibly connected

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating three commercial robberies in the city that detectives say may be connected.

The first robbery happened on May, 21 at 1:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road. The second happened at the Family Dollar in the 600 block of E. Little Creek Road on May 24 at 10 p.m.

Authorities say in these two robberies, a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money from employees before receiving the money and fleeing the scene.

The third and most recent robbery happened early Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive.

Around 12:30 a.m., a man walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. While the clerk complied with the suspect’s demands, he was assaulted by the suspect and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who has information about these robberies is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.