Newport News Police investigating Domino’s Pizza robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the Domino’s Pizza in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:24 p.m. Police were advised that an unknown black male entered the restaurant, implied he had a weapon and handed over a note demanding money. He fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was said to be wearing a dark-colored cap, a hoodie and dark-colored pants.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

