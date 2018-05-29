Multiple units broken into at Newport News storage facility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries at Extra Space Storage in the 800 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:32 a.m. After an initial investigation, police discovered that multiple units were broken into and that several items have been reported missing.

The business’s owners are in the process of notifying renters of the incident.

Detectives said all the units that were broken into had standard padlocks while those with the new circular locks were not. They are suggesting that renters explore this as an alternative safety measure.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously here.

