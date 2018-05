Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - On June 9th, 2018, the Hampton Roads community will come together at Chrysler Hall for the 2nd annual Virginia Beach SPCA Dancing for Paws dance competition to benefit the animals. This "Dancing with the Stars" style event will feature local stars, professional dancers and Master of Ceremonies Barbara Ciara.

To learn more visit vbspca.com/dancing.