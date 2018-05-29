List of local Starbucks closing for anti-bias training on May 29

Starbucks will close about 8,000 company-owned locations on Tuesday afternoon to offer 175,000 employees a mandatory anti-bias training.

Starbucks announced the training soon after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks in April. A store manager called the police because the men were sitting in the store without placing an order. They were arrested for trespassing. The men, who had previously asked for the code needed to use the store’s bathroom, said they were waiting for a friend.

Participating stores will close around 2 p.m. to 3 pm, local time. Here’s a list of stores in our area that will close:

Norfolk

MacArthur Center

Granby & Plume

Colonial Ave at W. 20 th Street

Street North Military Hwy & Raby Road

Wards Corner

Hampton Blvd & W. Little Creek

Norfolk Premium Outlet

Colley Ave & Baldwin

Portsmouth

Effingham Street

Virginia Beach

Northampton Blvd

Great Neck & Mill Dam

Hilltop North

31 Ocean

London Bridge

Little Neck

Phoenix Ae & Lynnhaven Parkway

Lynnhaven Mall

Haygood Rd & Independence Blvd

Holland Century Shoppes

Pembroke

Independence Blvd & Investors Place

Princess Anne

Landstown Commons

Red Mill Commons

Little Creek & Shore Drive

Providence & Kempsville

Fordham Drive & Kempsriver Drive

Chesapeake

Eden Way at Executive Blvd

Battlefield & Volvo

Country Club Shops

Hanbury Road

Newport News

J Clyde Morris Blvd

CNU

Marketplace at Tech Center

Kiln Creek

Jefferson Commons

Route 17 at Ft. Eustis

Oyster Point Shoppes

Hampton

Coliseum Crossing

Williamsburg