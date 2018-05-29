List of local Starbucks closing for anti-bias training on May 29

Starbucks will close about 8,000 company-owned locations on Tuesday afternoon to offer 175,000 employees a mandatory anti-bias training.
Starbucks announced the training soon after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks in April. A store manager called the police because the men were sitting in the store without placing an order. They were arrested for trespassing. The men, who had previously asked for the code needed to use the store’s bathroom, said they were waiting for a friend.
Participating stores will close around 2 p.m. to 3 pm, local time. Here’s a list of stores in our area that will close:
Norfolk
- MacArthur Center
- Granby & Plume
- Colonial Ave at W. 20th Street
- North Military Hwy & Raby Road
- Wards Corner
- Hampton Blvd & W. Little Creek
- Norfolk Premium Outlet
- Colley Ave & Baldwin
Portsmouth
- Effingham Street
Virginia Beach
- Northampton Blvd
- Great Neck & Mill Dam
- Hilltop North
- 31 Ocean
- London Bridge
- Little Neck
- Phoenix Ae & Lynnhaven Parkway
- Lynnhaven Mall
- Haygood Rd & Independence Blvd
- Holland Century Shoppes
- Pembroke
- Independence Blvd & Investors Place
- Princess Anne
- Landstown Commons
- Red Mill Commons
- Little Creek & Shore Drive
- Providence & Kempsville
- Fordham Drive & Kempsriver Drive
Chesapeake
- Eden Way at Executive Blvd
- Battlefield & Volvo
- Country Club Shops
- Hanbury Road
Newport News
- J Clyde Morris Blvd
- CNU
- Marketplace at Tech Center
- Kiln Creek
- Jefferson Commons
- Route 17 at Ft. Eustis
- Oyster Point Shoppes
Hampton
- Coliseum Crossing
Williamsburg
- Monticello Ave & Settlers Market Blvd
- Richmond Rd & Olde Towne Rd
- Cedar Valley
- Williamsburg Marketplace