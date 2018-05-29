Deputies searching for Yorktown shooting suspect

YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in the 400 block of Water Street early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at 12:15 a.m. The victim was a 29-year-old Hispanic man with a last known residence in Florida. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

If you were in the area of the fishing pier at the time of the shooting or have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999 and refer to report #1802214.

